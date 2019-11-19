Play

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pots 15th goal of 2019-20

Ovechkin scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Ovechkin found the net from a familiar spot -- stationed in the left faceoff circle while on the man advantage -- to put the Caps up 2-0 in the second period. Seven of Ovechkin's 15 goals this season have come on the power play and he's up to 25 points overall in 22 games.

