Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pots 44th goal of the season Tuesday

Ovechkin netted a power-play goal, two assists, and six shots during Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

The "Great 8" is charging hard late in the season to solidify his grasp on yet another Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as he continues to pace the league with 44 goals in 73 games - including four goals and eight points in his last five games. The 32-year-old winger's days as arguably the top fantasy producer may be winding down, but he should still be one of the first players off the board in all fantasy formats for 2018-19.