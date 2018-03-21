Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pots 44th goal of the season Tuesday
Ovechkin netted a power-play goal, two assists, and six shots during Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Stars.
The "Great 8" is charging hard late in the season to solidify his grasp on yet another Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as he continues to pace the league with 44 goals in 73 games - including four goals and eight points in his last five games. The 32-year-old winger's days as arguably the top fantasy producer may be winding down, but he should still be one of the first players off the board in all fantasy formats for 2018-19.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Tallies two points•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Celebrates 600th goal•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores 40th goal in outdoor game•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores 39th in Monday's loss•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nets pair of goals•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Records four points against Wild•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...