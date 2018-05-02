Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pots late winner to extend goal streak
Ovechkin recorded the game-winning goal and added a power-play helper in Tuesday's 4-3 Game 3 win at Pittsburgh.
Ovechkin's broke a 3-3 tie with 1:07 remaining in regulation to give his team a 2-1 series lead. While he posted just two shots on net, the talented Russian didn't struggle to create scoring opportunities with four missed shots on his ledger as well. Ovechkin has lit the lamp in each game this series and has five goals in his last four games.
