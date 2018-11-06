Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pots power-play goal Monday

Ovechkin tallied a power-play goal, three shots and three hits during Monday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

The marker is Ovechkin's third over the last four contests, bringing his total to 11 goals and 17 points in 13 games to start the season. With plenty of shots and hits to boot, he remains a fantasy stud and should be a fixture in lineups everywhere.

More News
Our Latest Stories