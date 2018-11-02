Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pots two goals Thursday
Ovechkin recorded two goals, four shots and six hits during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Canadiens.
It was just another dominant multi-category outing for the "Great 8" who has 10 goals and 16 points in just 11 games. Ovechkin has a chance to hit the 50-goal mark if he can keep producing near this level, but his current 20.5% shooting rate may come down a bit as the season wears on. Nonetheless, he's a must-play every night.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Spectacular outing in win•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Notches two power-play goals in OT win•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Finds back of net twice in win over Vegas•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Powers up against Bruins•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Lights lamp twice against Canes•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Contributes helper Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.