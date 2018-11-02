Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pots two goals Thursday

Ovechkin recorded two goals, four shots and six hits during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Canadiens.

It was just another dominant multi-category outing for the "Great 8" who has 10 goals and 16 points in just 11 games. Ovechkin has a chance to hit the 50-goal mark if he can keep producing near this level, but his current 20.5% shooting rate may come down a bit as the season wears on. Nonetheless, he's a must-play every night.