Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pots two third-period goals
Ovechkin scored twice on five shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Rangers.
Both of Ovechkin's tallies came in the third period, and the second goal tied the game with 43 seconds left. Ovechkin grabbing a share of the league goals lead with his 47th would be the top story of the game most of the time, but this night belonged to New York's Mika Zibanejad, who three-upped Ovechkin with a five-goal performance.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.