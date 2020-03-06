Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pots two third-period goals

Ovechkin scored twice on five shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Both of Ovechkin's tallies came in the third period, and the second goal tied the game with 43 seconds left. Ovechkin grabbing a share of the league goals lead with his 47th would be the top story of the game most of the time, but this night belonged to New York's Mika Zibanejad, who three-upped Ovechkin with a five-goal performance.