Ovechkin scored two empty-net goals and compiled eight shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Carter Hart denied all six Ovechkin shots he faced, but the Capitals captain capitalized after the Flyers pulled their goalie. Just like that, Ovechkin's sitting at 15 goals through 28 games, putting him on pace to top 40 for the 13th time in his illustrious career.