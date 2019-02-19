Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Powerful pair of goals Monday

Ovechkin netted two goals with the man advantage in a 3-2 win over the Kings on Monday.

A vintage performance from the Russian sees his league-leading total rise to 42 tallies this season. Ovechkin picked up four goals and an assist on the Capitals' three-game swing through California. For the year, he's up to 69 points in 59 games, with 21 of those points coming on the power play.