Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Powers up against Bruins

Ovechkin delivered a goal and an assist on the power play in Wednesday's 7-0 dismantling of the visiting Bruins.

The 2018 Conn Smythe Trophy winner inflicted all of his damage on the Bruins in the second period. Ovechkin totaled 16:27 of ice time with 4:24 on the man advantage. In typical Great Eight fashion, he was able to light the lamp, despite taking only two power-play shots in the commanding win. With the monkey off his back having finally won a Stanley Cup, it wouldn't be surprising to see Ovechkin play a more relaxed brand of hockey in his 14th season with the Capitals.