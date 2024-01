Ovechkin (lower body) participated in Wednesday's full practice, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Coach Spencer Carbery described Ovechkin's work Wednesday as a "positive step." The Capitals star forward has missed Washington's last three games and his status for Thursday's contest against St. Louis remains undetermined. Ovechkin has eight goals and 27 points in 39 outings this season. When he's ready to return, he should serve on the top line and first power-play unit.