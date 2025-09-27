Ovechkin (lower body) practiced Saturday in a non-contact jersey, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Ovechkin remains on track to be ready for the beginning of the regular season, and he could see action in one of the team's final two preseason contests, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. The 40-year-old Ovechkin remains a viable fantasy stud after tallying 44 goals and 29 assists, including 22 points on the power play, across 65 regular-season games in 2024-25.