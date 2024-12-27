Ovechkin (fibula) is practicing in his regular spot on the top line Friday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

This bodes well for Ovechkin returning to the lineup Saturday in Toronto. Ovechkin has missed the 16 games since breaking his fibula Nov. 18 in Utah. Ovechkin will play alongside Dylan Strome and Aliaksei Protas as well as returning to his role on the top power play. Ovechkin was leading the NHL with 15 goals in 18 games before his injury.