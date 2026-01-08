Ovechkin scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Ovechkin has four goals and two assists over his last seven games. He endured a nine-game goal drought between Dec 5-23, earning just two assists in that span. The 40-year-old winger is streaky at times, but the hot stretches more than make up for the cold ones. Through 44 appearances, he has 18 goals, 37 points, 117 shots on net, 77 hits and an even plus-minus rating.