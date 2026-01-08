Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Prevents shutout Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ovechkin scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.
Ovechkin has four goals and two assists over his last seven games. He endured a nine-game goal drought between Dec 5-23, earning just two assists in that span. The 40-year-old winger is streaky at times, but the hot stretches more than make up for the cold ones. Through 44 appearances, he has 18 goals, 37 points, 117 shots on net, 77 hits and an even plus-minus rating.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Lights lamp twice Monday•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Two-point effort Saturday•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores twice in big win•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Adds two more helpers•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Earns two points Sunday•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Three-game point streak•