Ovechkin logged two assists, three shots on goal, six hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

With three points over the last two games, including his 900th career goal Wednesday against the Blues, Ovechkin may be heating up early in November. The 40-year-old superstar has a fairly modest 10 points with 33 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-4 rating across 14 outings this season. Ovechkin is shooting just 9.1 percent to begin 2025-26 -- the last time he was under 10 percent in a full season was 2010-11, so there are plenty of reasons to expect him to continue to trend upward.