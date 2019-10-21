Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pushes point streak to seven games

Ovechkin scored a goal on a team-leading five shots and led all players with seven hits in Sunday's 5-3 win over Chicago.

The goal was vintage Ovechkin, as he received a perfect cross-ice feed from John Carlson and blew a one-timer past goaltender Corey Crawford. The goal extended Ovechkin's point streak to seven games and gave him 10 points (6g, 4a) 10 games this season. At 34, the amazing Ovechkin is producing at a point-per-game pace for the third year in a row.