Ovechkin scored a goal on a game-high six shots and was plus-3 in a 6-0 win over the Sabres on Monday.

Ovechkin rounded out the scoring late in the third period, banging home a one-timer from the slot as the trailer on a rush. It was career goal No. 717 for the 35-year-old, tying him with Phil Esposito for sixth in NHL history. Ovechkin has found the back of the net in three of his last four games and is tied for the team lead with 11 goals on the year.