Head coach Peter Laviolette did not rule out Ovechkin (lower body) for Saturday's road match against the Islanders.
Laviolette indicated the team was "working through some things in the room" -- including Ovechkin-- and offered no further comment. Needless to say, the Capitals are hoping to have their captain available in another critical road game so fantasy managers are advised to check back prior to puck drop for further details.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Day-to-day with lower-body issue•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Injured late in Thursday's game•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Three points against Flyers•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Points in four straight•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Second in all-time power-play goals•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Three points in Sunday's win•