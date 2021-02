Ovechkin (undisclosed) did not participate in Friday's practice session and is a game-time decision for Saturday's matinee against the Devils, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Ovechkin's absence Friday was explained as a "maintenance day", but it's apparent that something is bothering the "Russian Machine" to the extent that he may miss some time. The 35-year-old is a critical cog in Washington's offense and even a short absence would be a significant loss to the Capitals.