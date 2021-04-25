Ovechkin's (lower body) status for Tuesday's game versus the Islanders is still up in the air, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Ovechkin missed Saturday's game versus the Islanders, and it's unclear if he'll be recovered enough to play even with two days of rest. The Russian winger leads the Capitals with 24 goals in 43 games, so any length of time out of the lineup is a significant one.