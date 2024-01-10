Ovechkin's (undisclosed) availability for Thursday's game is in doubt, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. The Capitals forward skated Wednesday but didn't participate in the team's practice.

Whyno noted that Ovechkin was banged up Friday versus Carolina. However, the 38-year-old remained in the lineup for Sunday's 4-3 win over LA, registering an assist in 17:29 of ice time. Ovechkin has eight goals and 26 points in 38 outings this year. If he doesn't play Thursday, then Hendrix Lapierre might stay in the lineup despite T.J. Oshie's (upper body) anticipated return.