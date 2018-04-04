Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Questionable Thursday
Ovechkin's status ahead of Thursday's clash with Nashville is up in the air, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Coach Barry Trotz wouldn't go into specifics regarding the nature of Ovechkin's ailment, simply stating that the team would wait until Thursday to make a decision on whether the winger plays. Considering the Caps have already locked up the top spot in the Metropolitan Division, there is little reason for them to risk the Russian in a meaningless game -- so don't be surprised if he sits.
