Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Racks up another hat trick
Ovechkin scored three straight goals in the third period during Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
With the Caps down 2-1 and just over six minutes remaining in the game, Ovie -- who didn't even have a shot on net to that point -- got to work, beating Jonathan Quick twice in a 70-second span before capping his evening with an empty-net tally. The future Hall of Famer has now reached 40 goals in a season for the 11th time thanks to a ridiculous stretch that has seen him light the lamp 16 times in his last 10 games, and Ovechkin sits just two goals shy of 700 for his illustrious career.
