Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Rakes in two more points

Ovechkin scored a goal and dished an assist in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Ovechkin fired a team-high six shots in the contest, beating former Capital Philipp Grubauer late in the third period. Ovechkin also set up Lars Eller in the second period. The Russian winger has seven points in as many games, while pumping 30 shots on goal and dishing out 13 hits. He is likely to threaten a point-per-game pace once again.