Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Reaches 20 goals in season

Ovechkin had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over San Jose on Monday.

Ovechkin not getting to 20 goals would be a lot more newsworthy, as it's never happened in his career, even in the lockout year. Much more interesting are his chances at putting up a huge number. He's currently on pace to score 62 goals, which would be second-biggest in his career after the 2007-08 campaign that saw him score 65. That's the only time he's reached 60 goals, so he'd thrill owners if he hit that mark again.