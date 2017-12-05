Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Reaches 20 goals
Ovechkin had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over San Jose on Monday.
Ovechkin not getting to 20 goals would be a lot more newsworthy, as it's never happened in his career, even in the lockout year. Much more interesting are his chances at putting up a huge number. He's currently on pace to score 62 goals, which would be second most in his career after the 2007-08 campaign that saw him score 65. That's the only time he's reached 60 goals, so he'd thrill owners if he hit that mark again.
