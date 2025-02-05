Ovechkin scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

Ovechkin scored for the third game in a row, and he has five points in that span. This was his 25th goal of the campaign, and that's a mark he's reached in 19 seasons -- one campaign fewer than the record-holder, Gordie Howe. The only year Ovechkin's missed that threshold was the shortened 2020-21 season. He's now at 39 points, 135 shots on net, 68 hits and a plus-17 rating through 37 appearances after putting away goal No. 878.