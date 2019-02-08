Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Reaches 60 points

Ovechkin's pair of assists in Thursday's 4-3 win over Colorado ensured he'll reach 60 points for the sixth straight year.

This number would be huge for many players, but it's a normal year for Ovechkin, who has only failed to reach 60 points one time in his career -- the 48-game lockout season of 2012-13. With 28 games to play, he should be able to surpass last year's totals of 49 goals and 87 points.