Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Reaches 60 points
Ovechkin's pair of assists in Thursday's 4-3 win over Colorado ensured he'll reach 60 points for the sixth straight year.
This number would be huge for many players, but it's a normal year for Ovechkin, who has only failed to reach 60 points one time in his career -- the 48-game lockout season of 2012-13. With 28 games to play, he should be able to surpass last year's totals of 49 goals and 87 points.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Dethrones Fedorov•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Suspension over with•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Will miss clash with Flames•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Hat trick wasted against Sharks•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...