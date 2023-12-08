Ovechkin tallied a power-play assist and added three shots during Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Stars.

The helper marked the 1,500th point of Ovechkin's career, becoming just the 16th player in NHL history to reach the milestone. The 38-year-old winger has had a stunning career and continues to chase down Wayne Gretzky for the all-time goal-scoring title, but with just five goals and 15 points in 23 games, Ovechkin has been somewhat of a disappointment to fantasy managers to this point in the 2023-224 campaign.