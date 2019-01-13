Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Ready for second period
Ovechkin will return for the second period of Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
After leaving the game in the first period and causing Capitals' fans around the world to worry, Ovechkin will return for the second frame. It's unclear what was bothering Ovechkin.
