Per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post, Ovechkin has been removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list, making him eligible to return Saturday against the Bruins.

Ovechkin has missed the Capitals' last four games while quarantining, but he'll return to his usual featured role for Saturday's clash with Boston. The 35-year-old sniper has picked up one goal and four assists through four games this campaign.