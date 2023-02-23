Ovechkin (personal) will be back to the lineup Thursday against Anaheim, Roman Stubbs of The Washington Post reports.

Ovechkin missed four games following the death of his father. The 37-year-old winger is expected to skate on the top line and the first power-play unit versus the Ducks. He has compiled 32 goals, 54 points and 227 shots on net in 54 games this season. Washington will move Anthony Mantha (upper body) to injured reserve in order to activate Ovechkin from the non-roster list.