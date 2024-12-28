Ovechkin (fibula) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup against Toronto on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Ovechkin will skate on the top line and work on the first power-play unit after missing the last 16 games. He has amassed 15 goals, 25 points, 44 hits and 63 shots on net across 18 appearances this season.