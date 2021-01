Ovechkin (coach's decision) will play in Saturday's game against the Bruins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Ovechkin was a game-time decision after being lifted from the league's COVID-19 protocol. The 35-year-old won't be held out any longer, as he's set to make his first appearance since Jan. 19. Ovechkin started the year hot with a goal and four assists through the first four contests.