Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Records four points against Wild
Ovechkin scored a goal and recorded three assists during Thursday's 5-2 win over Minnesota.
The sniper has now marked the scoresheet in 14 of his past 19 contests for 11 tallies and 17 helpers. Ovechkin's 34 goals lead the league, and he's well on his way to his first point-per-game season since the 2014-15 campaign. Continue to start No. 8 confidently in all settings.
