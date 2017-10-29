Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Records three helpers Saturday

Ovechkin had a trio of assists and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 5-2 comeback win over the Oilers.

The effort helps the Caps captain round out his offensive resume as he had just two helpers in the first 10 games of the season. Firing on all cylinders alongside Evgeny Kuznetsov, the 32-year-old power forward is still a must-start every night -- just as he has been for more than a decade.