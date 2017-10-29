Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Records three helpers Saturday
Ovechkin had a trio of assists and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 5-2 comeback win over the Oilers.
The effort helps the Caps captain round out his offensive resume as he had just two helpers in the first 10 games of the season. Firing on all cylinders alongside Evgeny Kuznetsov, the 32-year-old power forward is still a must-start every night -- just as he has been for more than a decade.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Picks up helper Thursday•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Downplays practice injury•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Appears to avoid injury scare•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Buries overtime winning goal for record•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Adds another goal in win•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Lights lamp again•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...