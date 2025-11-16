Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Records two points Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ovechkin had a goal, an assist, three shots on goal, four hits and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Devils.
Ovechkin found the back of the net in the third period, and his goal was the equalizer that sent the game to overtime. The star winger is up to 902 career goals and continues to produce at a high level in his age-40 season, as he's turning things around after a slow start to the campaign. He's up to five goals and 14 points across 18 outings in 2025-26, although three of those goals have come in his last six games.
