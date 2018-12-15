Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Registers another hat trick

Ovechkin recorded his second hat trick of the week in a 6-5 shootout victory against the Hurricanes on Friday.

The 33-year-old has scored in five straight games, but even more impressively, Ovechkin's has posted back-to-back hat tricks. Since Thanksgiving, he has 13 goals and 18 points with a plus-13 rating in 10 games. Obviously, he's been one of the hottest players in the league during that stretch. Overall, he leads the league with 28 goals and 42 points in 31 games.