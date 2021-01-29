Ovechkin (COVID-19 protocols) remains out for precautionary reasons and is considered day-to-day, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Head coach Peter Laviolette indicated that Ovechkin and teammates Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov, and Ilya Samsonov would be out a minimum of four games and their continued absence raises questions about whether that will extend to a fifth game when Washington tussles with the Bruins on Saturday. Check back for further updates before puck drop.
