Ovechkin skated on his own prior to the team portion of the practice and participated in roughly 15 minutes of drills before heading off, per reports. The 36-year-old has yet to be medically cleared to return to action, so fantasy managers should check back prior to puck drop to see if the "Russian Machine" will be available for Saturday's showdown against the Penguins.