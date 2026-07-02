Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Returning to Washington for 2026-27

Ovechkin signed a one-year, $4.25 million contract with the Capitals on Thursday.

There was uncertainty during the offseason as to whether Ovechkin would continue his NHL career during the 2026-27 campaign, but he'll remain with the Capitals for at least one more season. He appeared in all 82 regular-season games with Washington last year, racking up 32 goals, 32 assists, 134 hits, 26 PIM and 16 blocked shots while averaging 17:27 of ice time. The NHL's all-time leader in goals has appeared in at least 65 regular-season games in five consecutive seasons, and he should remain a reliable contributor during his age-41 season as long as he can remain healthy.