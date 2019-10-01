Play

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Returns to practice Tuesday

Ovechkin (lower body) was on the ice for practice Tuesday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Ovechkin took a maintenance day on Monday, but this is a good indicator he will be in the lineup for Wednesday's road opener against the Blues. Make sure the 34-year-old is locked into your lineup.

