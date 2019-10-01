Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Returns to practice Tuesday
Ovechkin (lower body) was on the ice for practice Tuesday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Ovechkin took a maintenance day on Monday, but this is a good indicator he will be in the lineup for Wednesday's road opener against the Blues. Make sure the 34-year-old is locked into your lineup.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Sitting out preseason finale•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Avoids major injury•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Exits scrimmage with leg injury•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Headed to Worlds•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pots goal before ejection•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Big in hits and points•
-
Fantasy hockey 2019 rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.