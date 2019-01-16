Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Riding four-game point streak

Ovechkin tallied a power-play assist, four shots, four hits and a minus-3 rating during Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Predators.

Ovechkin has tallied three goals, five points, 14 shots and 13 hits during that span. The 33-year-old winger continues to defend his reputation as one of the best all-around fantasy performers, so keep rolling him out every night.

