Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Riding six-game scoring streak

Ovechkin recorded an assist, three shots and three hits during Sunday's 6-5 overtime win against the Rangers.

Ovechkin has compiled six goals and eight points over that span and continues to pace the league with 44 markers in 62 games this season. Another 50-goal season is well within reach for the 33-year-old winger -- as is an eighth Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy.

More News
Our Latest Stories