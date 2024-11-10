Ovechkin scored two goals Saturday in an 8-1 win over the Blues.

Ovechkin has eight goals in his past seven games to give him 863 in his career. That leaves him 31 shy of Wayne Gretzky's NHL record, a total he could hit as soon as March. Ovechkin's first goal in the second period was the game-winner. His second came on the power play early in the third frame. Ovechkin is roaring toward Gretzky's record rather than limping to it like last year. Enjoy this ride.