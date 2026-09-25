Ovechkin (lower body) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Bruins and Saturday's preseason game against Philadelphia, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Ovechkin fully participated in Thursday's practice session and appears to be trending in the right direction, but head coach Spencer Carbery said Thursday that it isn't essential for the 41-year-old to play in the preseason in order to be ready for Opening Night. The Capitals will exercise caution with Ovechkin as the preseason draws to a close, but Carbery said Friday that he expects Ovechkin to be available for the team's Opening Night matchup against Carolina on Oct. 2.