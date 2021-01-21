Ovechkin (COVID-19 protocols) will be unavailable for Washington's next four games after entering quarantine, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

While coach Peter Laviolette wouldn't commit to any of the four players under protocol returning as soon as available, it's hard to imagine Ovechkin being left out of the lineup if available. Through the first four games of the year, the Russian winger tallied one goal on 13 shots and four assists. Without Ovechkin, Jakub Vrana will be the most likely player to jump up to the first line with Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson.