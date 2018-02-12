Play

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores 33rd goal

Ovechkin scored a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Red Wings on Sunday.

With the score, Ovechkin has matched his 33 goals from a season ago and has hit double digit power-play markers for the seventh straight season. His shots on goal are down this season, but with career high shooting percentage, Ovechkin is a strong candidate to win the Richard Trophy.

