Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores 39th in Monday's loss
Ovechkin scored the Capitals' lone goal in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.
The power-play marker was his 12th of the season and extended his current point streak to five games, while Ovie is now one goal shy of his ninth career 40-goal campaign. Washington is in the thick of the hunt for the Metropolitan Division title, but with Braden Holtby struggling right now, the team will need all the offense its superstar sniper can provide if the Caps are going to keep pace.
