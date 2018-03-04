Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores 40th goal in outdoor game
Ovechkin scored his 40th goal of the season in the 2018 NHL Stadium Series against the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
That's the fourth time in five years Ovechkin has hit 40 goals, giving him 72 points in 65 games on the season. The veteran helped the Capitals to a commanding 5-2 win over Toronto and remains an automatic roll in almost all fantasy settings.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores 39th in Monday's loss•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nets pair of goals•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Records four points against Wild•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores 33rd goal•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Picks up two helpers in Tuesday's win•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: In on three goals in 7-4 loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...