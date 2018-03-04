Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores 40th goal in outdoor game

Ovechkin scored his 40th goal of the season in the 2018 NHL Stadium Series against the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

That's the fourth time in five years Ovechkin has hit 40 goals, giving him 72 points in 65 games on the season. The veteran helped the Capitals to a commanding 5-2 win over Toronto and remains an automatic roll in almost all fantasy settings.

