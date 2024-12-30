Ovechkin scored a goal on eight shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Ovechkin has two goals across two games since he returned from a fractured fibula. The superstar winger logged 20:22 of ice time Sunday, so it appears he's back up to full speed after being eased into action Saturday in Toronto. Ovechkin has 17 goals, 27 points, 74 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-16 rating through 20 appearances. He doesn't appear to have missed a beat during his absence, so fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to have him active every time the Capitals take the ice.